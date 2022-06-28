Prekeh Boy Pt. 2

Prekeh Boy formed part of the Ratty Gang led by the feared and dangerous Ryan Peterkin when he was still amongst the living. This is before they fell out and Prekeh decided to form his own, of course.

After Ratty’s death, Prekeh was left to lead the gang. He and his team were still being hired for contract killings, torture, and other savage acts which they were so willing to commit. However, though he was not the leader of this gang which had blood-drawing as their favourite hobby, he was more dangerous than Ratty.

Prekeh would lure young girls who were vulnerable, excited, and confused in the world to take advantage of them to his liking. No, not young girls who are barely becoming legal, ages 17-18 years old, but younger ones who have yet to formulate an ever-so-slight concept of sex; 13 years of age.

This, to Prekeh and his gang, was a regular act. People were not to be pitied. They cared not to consider the feelings of any of their victims, whether they were the victims of their guns or the victims of their sexual desires. They barely had feelings themselves; all they felt within were feelings of emulating the devil.

In September 2018, one of Prekeh’s men named Richard Anderson was killed after soldiers fired at them in blindness only after being shot at by the men. They had no idea what hit them, they just know their fight or flight responses were activated after a bullet passed between their heads while they rid in the jeep. Two soldiers got shot in the crossfire.

Prekeh missing a fatal shot at the soldiers did not shake the over 20 murders he had under his belt. It merely went on the tally for the uncountable number of shootings he was involved in, and the further number of people he has hurt in the process. He had no fear of the outcome because “his Obeah protects him”. In a video after he escaped yet another close call to entering the curly gates of hell, he stated: [translated to standard English]

“The Jamaican Government killed my friend but it’s all good… I am going to teach Jamaica. The shipment I got from Haiti will do all the work it needs to. All it takes is one shot. They can’t kill me. I believe strongly in my Obeah. They have tried to kill me three times, yet they fail. Every time they try, they one of my friends die.”

View the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xSrt5bBiC44