Pregnant Woman Murdered on Her Way from Work

A pregnant woman was shot and killed at the intersection of Heywood and Orange street in downtown Kingston on Monday, December 13.

She has been identified as 26-year-old Shanteva “Shan Tivia” Griffiths of Harbour View in Kingston.

According to reports, Griffiths left work just after 6 p.m., and was on her way to the bus stop, when she was pounced upon by an armed man who shot her twice in the head, before escaping.

Photos of Shanteva “Shan Tivia” Griffiths in happier times

 

Griffiths is said to have fallen face down on Orange Street in close proximity to a stand.

Sources say that Griffiths had received death threats prior to her murder on Monday.

The Kingston Central police are investigating.

 

 

