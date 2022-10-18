Pregnant Woman Murdered in Home Invasion

A pregnant woman was shot dead during a home invasion in Franklyn Town East Kingston on Sunday. Her 10-month-old baby and her spouse were also injured during the attack.

The deceased has been identified as  21-year-old Dominique Donaldson, otherwise called ‘Dam Dam.

According to reports, Donaldson and her family were at home around 2:35 a.m. when armed men kicked in their door and opened fire, hitting all three occupants. All three victims were taken to the hospital where Donaldson was pronounced dead, while her spouse and baby were admitted.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

