Pregnant woman given heavy sentence for DUI crash that killed 3 after she boasted about driving recklessly

A Pennsylvania woman who tweeted boasts about her reckless driving minutes before killing two state troopers and a pedestrian on I-95 in Philadelphia was sentenced to decades in prison Wednesday.
Jayana Webb, 23, who is seven months pregnant received a sentence of 27 and-a-half to 60 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree murder and homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.
Her attorney Mike Walker told the Philadelphia Inquirer that under the terms of her guilty plea she will remain free until she gives birth in February, after which she will be permitted to spend some time bonding with her child before reporting to prison.
Webb’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit at the time of the early morning crash on March 21, 2022.
The wreck claimed the lives of Pennsylvania State Troopers Branden Sisca, 29, and Martin Mack, 33, as well as Reyes Riviera Oliveras, 28, a pedestrian the troopers were helping get to safety off the roadway.
00:0003:56
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner called the outcome of the case “a just resolution of one of the most shocking incidents of vehicular violence in recent memory.”
In court hearings leading up to her sentencing, prosecutors presented evidence including Webb’s own posts on X in which she boasted about being pulled over for “doing 110 in a 50” mph zone shortly before the fatal crash.
Around the same time, the troopers who had pulled her over on the interstate were called away to offer assistance to Oliveras, who was attempting to cross I-95 on foot near Lincoln Financial Field.