Pregnant Woman Died of Heart Attack at Noel Homes 

The Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) has finally commented on the death of a 25-year-old woman who was eight months pregnant when she died at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Hanover.

The family of Sakile Stewart said the woman was taken in at the hospital after her blood pressure was said to be high, during a check-up at the hospital. The family says she was in good health but died September 25, in controversial circumstances. The woman’s family said they wanted an investigation into the matter. The WRHA said she died of a heart attack.

In its statement today, October 6, the WRHA said, “regrettably a 25-year-old pregnant woman, who was admitted at the Noel Holmes Hospital on September 24, has died. She went into sudden cardiac arrest on Monday and resuscitation efforts failed. The regional authority has ordered an investigation into the matter and a postmortem is to be done. The hospital leadership has met with the family and counseling has been offered.”