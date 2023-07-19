Pregnant Mother Charged with Murder, Granted $400,000 Bail

A pregnant teenage bartender who was arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing murder of a man in Mount Ogle, St Andrew, on Saturday, July 8, was granted bail in the sum of $400,000 when she appeared before the St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, July 19.
The accused teen, 17-year-old Rochelle Watson, otherwise called ‘ Miss Chin ‘ a bartender of Mount Ogle, was in custody for the murder of 29-year-old Ryan West, labourer also of the same community.
Reports by the police are that about 8:30pm, Watson and West got involved in an altercation, when she allegedly used a knife to stab him to his upper body.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, West was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Following an investigation, Watson was arrested and charged.
During her appearance in court, Watson was asked not to contact the witnesses in the case and ordered to return to court on September 13.