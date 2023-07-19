Pregnant Mother Charged with Murder, Granted $400,000 Bail

Leave a Comment / By / July 19, 2023

A pregnant teenage bartender who was arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing murder of a man in Mount Ogle, St Andrew, on Saturday, July 8, was granted bail in the sum of $400,000 when she appeared before the St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, July 19.

The accused teen, 17-year-old  Rochelle Watson, otherwise called ‘ Miss Chin ‘ a bartender of Mount Ogle, was in custody for the murder of 29-year-old Ryan West, labourer also of the same community.

Reports by the police are that about 8:30pm, Watson and West got involved in an altercation, when she allegedly used a knife to stab him to his upper body.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, West was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, Watson was arrested and charged.

During her appearance in court, Watson was asked not to contact the witnesses in the case and ordered to return to court on September 13.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: