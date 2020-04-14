Pregnant Ciara and Russell Wilson reveal sex of baby No. 3

On Tuesday, the couple announced they are expecting a son, sharing an adorable video of their outdoor gender reveal on social media.

“Guys, if it’s pink, what is it going to be,” Ciara asked 5-year-old son Future and 2-year-old daughter Sienna in the clip, who responded, “a girl.”

The mom-to-be then asked her kids if they were hoping for a baby brother or sister, with Future replying, “I want it to be a boy.”

Ciara later questioned husband Wilson, 31, about what he wanted. After responding, “You know what I want it to be,” the Seahawks quarterback turned the tables on the 34-year-old pop star and replied — “Whatever God has for us.”

Moments later, Wilson and Ciara blew blue smoke and confetti into the air, indicating a baby boy is on the way. The family of four then celebrated happily in their backyard.

Ciara announced in January she and Wilson are expecting their second child together. The “Goodies” crooner shares her eldest child with ex Future.

Wilson and Ciara tied the knot in 2016.

Source: Page Six

