Pregnant after threesome with my best friend and her husband

Dear McKoy: My best friend and her husband have been married for ten years and recently she told me that she wanted to spice up their sex life. She asked me if I was willing to do a threesome with them. After many pleas from her, I reluctantly agreed.

A few weeks ago they invited me over for the night, we had a lot of alcohol and one thing led to the next. Though I was intoxicated I enjoyed every moment. Her husband was in his element. It was amazing. I don’t recall much else, except that it was a little weird when we got up the next morning with no one dressed.

I haven’t seen them much since, however, my friend says their marriage is much better.

Now I am in a predicament because I went to the doctor and I’m Pregnant. I don’t how to tell her I’m pregnant for her husband.

Brianna

Dear Brianna: I’m sorry that your decision to engage in a threesome resulted in such serious consequences. If you’re expecting a child, notifying your friend should be the last thing on your mind right now.

Is your life in good enough shape to support a child? Is it ethical to have a child with someone with whom you have no meaningful relationship? When considering how to approach this, these are the primary factors to consider.

If you decide to have the child, I doubt your friendship will survive, but your friend’s husband will be legally obligated to maintain his child. You will have to live with whatever decision you make.

McKoy

