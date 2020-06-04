PPV Licence Renewal Extended to September 30

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The deadline for the renewal of public passenger vehicle (PPV) licences has been extended to the end of September.

Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague, said the extension is in response to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the public passenger industry.

Making his contribution to the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, June 2, Mr Montague encouraged persons to utilise the Transport Authority’s free online payment mechanisms to renew their licences.

“In-office renewals without an appointment will attract a $10,000 [fee]. Additionally, the police record requirement for renewals is waived for this year,” he informed.

Meanwhile, persons who wish to change the class of their licence will be able to do so, provided they meet the Authority’s requirements.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....