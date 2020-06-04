PPV Licence Renewal Extended to September 30

The deadline for the renewal of public passenger vehicle (PPV) licences has been extended to the end of September.

Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague, said the extension is in response to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the public passenger industry.

Making his contribution to the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, June 2, Mr Montague encouraged persons to utilise the Transport Authority’s free online payment mechanisms to renew their licences.

“In-office renewals without an appointment will attract a $10,000 [fee]. Additionally, the police record requirement for renewals is waived for this year,” he informed.

Meanwhile, persons who wish to change the class of their licence will be able to do so, provided they meet the Authority’s requirements.