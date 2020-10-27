Postponement Notice: Tony Kelly Skeet Classic

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Please note that the Tony Kelly Skeet Classic which scheduled for Sunday October 24 at the Jamaica Skeet Club in Portmore, had to be postponed at the ‘last minute’ due to persistent inclement weather which resulted in a water logged course and unsafe to stage the competition.

As soon as the new date is set you will be informed accordingly.
________
on behalf of Jordan Samuda, president of the Jamaica Skeet Club
Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....