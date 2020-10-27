Please note that the Tony Kelly Skeet Classic which scheduled for Sunday October 24 at the Jamaica Skeet Club in Portmore, had to be postponed at the ‘last minute’ due to persistent inclement weather which resulted in a water logged course and unsafe to stage the competition.
Postponement Notice: Tony Kelly Skeet Classic
