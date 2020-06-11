Post-mortem Leaves Questions on Death of Three in St Thomas

Police say post-mortem examinations were done on the three people found dead in St Thomas on Sunday, June 7.

A woman said to be a recently enlisted in the JDF, her two-year-old son and her lover were all found dead in Pear tree River District Port Morant.

It is believed that the three were killed in a double-murder suicide.

In a release, Thursday afternoon, June 11, the police said the pathologist concluded that the adult female died by way of a chop wound to the neck, while the male child had an incised wound also to the neck. The results from the examination of adult male were inconclusive due to substances that were found in his stomach. Those samples will be used in a toxicology report, to determine cause of death.

The process to identify the bodies, through the use of DNA samples, continues.

However, the post mortem has still not cleared up questions being asked about the deaths.

All the bodies were said to have been burnt. In addition, the body of the woman and the child had chop wounds. Questions have been asked about how the man died. His body also had burns.