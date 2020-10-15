Post Malone toasts to 9 wins at 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Post Malone stole the show on Wednesday after picking up a total of nine awards at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, the most of any Artiste.

The event which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, saw the rapper win a bulk of the 16 awards he was nominated for, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, Top Rap Tour and Top Rap Album.

“I’m honestly blown away by the love that everybody’s shown to me,” Post said. “Honestly, I appreciate it more than I could ever express. It’s kind of a big deal for me and everybody involved because we work our asses off, and we just try our best every day.”

Khalid came away with the second-most wins with five awards, including Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Tour, Top R&B Album and Top R&B Song. After that, Kanye West managed four wins in the Top Gospel Artist, Top Gospel Album, Top Christian Album and Top Gospel Song categories.

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus also won four each, with the chart-topping “Old Town Road” securing Top Hot 100 Song, Top Streaming Song, Top Selling Song and Top Rap Song.

Elsewhere, Cardi B won Top Rap Female Artist, while Summer Walker won Top R&B Female Artist.