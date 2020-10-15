Post Malone toasts to 9 wins at 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Post Malone stole the show on Wednesday after picking up a total of nine awards at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, the most of any Artiste.

The event which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, saw the rapper  win a bulk of the 16 awards he was nominated for, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, Top Rap Tour and Top Rap Album.

“I’m honestly blown away by the love that everybody’s shown to me,” Post said. “Honestly, I appreciate it more than I could ever express. It’s kind of a big deal for me and everybody involved because we work our asses off, and we just try our best every day.”

Khalid came away with the second-most wins with five awards, including Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Tour, Top R&B Album and Top R&B Song. After that, Kanye West managed four wins in the Top Gospel Artist, Top Gospel Album, Top Christian Album and Top Gospel Song categories.

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus also won four each, with the chart-topping “Old Town Road” securing Top Hot 100 Song, Top Streaming Song, Top Selling Song and Top Rap Song.

Elsewhere, Cardi B won Top Rap Female Artist, while Summer Walker won Top R&B Female Artist.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....