Positive Behaviour Programme For Schools

The Ministry of Education and Youth is looking to fast track implementation of the School-wide Positive Behaviour Intervention and Support (SWPBIS) initiative.

This, in response to incidents of violent conflicts among students, particularly at high schools. At least four institutions have reported such occurrences, one fatal, since the start of 2022.

Portfolio Minister Hon. Fayval Williams, has said that the ministry will be working with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to determine the extent to which the initiative can be expanded.

She was speaking during the ministry’s semi-virtual press conference on Friday (March 25).

The SWPBIS is tailored to create and sustain safe schools by fostering a disciplined and structured environment to deal with challenges such as student violence.

It targets issues like truancy and behaviour modification among adolescents through a data-driven approach, and developing pro-social skills.

Mrs. Williams, who indicated that the SWPBIS was being piloted in several institutions, noted that the exercise had been stalled at the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic when schools were forced to close.

“We will be reactivating that… [and we] will move it from just being a pilot phase,” she informed, adding that some good data was gathered during that pilot phase, and will be forwarded to UNICEF.

Minister Williams pointed out that UNICEF has been exploring how to incorporate trauma education in the interventions, and how to help teachers identify students who are from homes where they are subjected to physical punishment.

“What we are seeing playing out at our schools, is the impact of the trauma in the lives of our students and we call on our parents… our caregivers… to really stop corporal punishment in the homes. We are very clear on that message, and we will not resile from that,” she emphasised.

Mrs. Williams said research undertaken is “very clear” that children subjected to physical punishment are more likely to resort to hitting as a means of resolving conflicts with classmates and other persons.

Additionally, she said research indicates that parents who experienced frequent physical punishment during their childhood are more likely to believe it was acceptable.

“We know that discipline and love begin in the home. Now, more than ever, we need our parents to recognise the impact that they have on the psyche of their children and [not] subject them to situations that cause violence to take root,” she underscored.

Mrs. Williams further advised that the education ministry will be working with the Ministry of Justice to commence instilling restorative justice concepts in students.

Restorative justice focuses on rehabilitating offenders through reconciliation with victims and the community at large.

Among the responses is the convening of a meeting between the victim and the offender, sometimes with representatives of the wider community.

The goal is for them to share their experience of what happened, discuss who was impacted and how, and reach consensus on what the offender can do to repair the harm caused by the offense.

“I know that some of our schools would have taken this on already. We want to ensure that it is in more of our schools,” Mrs. Williams said.