Portugal Through to the Quarter-finals by Pushing Aside Switzerland 6-1

Portugal Through to the Quarter-finals: Goncalo Ramos netted a magnificent hat-trick after being named as Cristiano Ronaldo’s to the bench for the last-16 meeting with Switzerland to inspire Portugal to a 6-1 World Cup romp against Switzerland.
Portugal boss Fernando Santos expressed his displeasure at gestures made by Ronaldo when he was substituted in the last group game against South Korea and it was the first time in 31 games stretching back to 2008 that he had not started in a major tournament.
Portugal made light of the 37-year-old’s absence to put it mildly, as 21-year-old Benfica striker Ramos hit the first treble of this tournament on his first international start, to help set up a quarter-final against surprise package Morocco after their win against Spain on penalties.
Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji pulled one back for Switzerland but Ramos swiftly got his third with a clever chip, which was the signal for the crowd at Lusail Stadium to noisily demand Ronaldo’s introduction.