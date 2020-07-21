Porto Bello Community Centre improved

Improvements have been made to the Porto Bello community centre in St James, at

a cost of just under $5 million.

Improvements were made to bathrooms and the rest of the building with installation

of doors, windows and kitchen cupboards, completion of flooring and electrical works

and painting. There was also landscaping.

The project which was executed by the St James Municipal Corporation is part of the

Spruce Up initiative by the Ministry of Tourism.

Speaking at the official opening of the centre on Thursday July 16, Minister of

Tourism, Edmund Bartlett said “Spruce Up seeks to create harmony between

tourism and local communities. It also speaks to a greater appreciation of how

inclusive growth and equity is achieved through tourism.”

.” He encouraged the citizens to take care of the facility and to challenge themselves

to be a positive influence.

Meanwhile member of parliament for St James Central, Heroy Clarke who received

many commendations for his efforts in petitioning TPDCO for the project, thanked

the organization for the consistent efforts. According to Clarke, “the place was like a

jungle and today we have done well. I’m very proud. We can now look at community

tourism in a more serious way.”

Also speaking was Dr Andrew Spencer, Executive Director of TPDCo.

For the 2019-2020 period TPDCo completed some fourteen (14) major Spruce Up

Projects all aimed at community development.