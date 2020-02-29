Portmore Serial Rapist Charged with 8-Counts of Rape

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherinhe (McKoy’s News): Portmore Serial Rapist Charged – The St Catherine South police are reporting that DNA testing against a Portmore man, who was arrested last year for housebreaking, and allegedly raping female homeowners, have all come back positive, and Rape charges are now being laid against the accused.

The alleged serial rapist, has been identified as 27-year-old Chaddane Harris, of Portmore in St Catherine, and he has now been charged with four counts of rape and sexual assault, which reportedly took place in the Portmore area.

Harris was locked up in July 2019, for house breaking and days after he was charged with four counts of rape and sexual assault, so in total he is now to face the court on eight counts of rape, and sexual assault.

The police also reported that Harris who is booked to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, March 4, may find himself facing two other counts of rape, if those DNA testing also comes back positive.