Portmore Robber Who Attacked Police with Machette, Fatally Shot

A man who allegedly attacked police officers with a machete during a robbery incident in Portmore, St Catherine, on Monday night, February 14, was fatally shot by the police.

The police had since reported that the dead robber remains unidentified.

Reports are that about 11:30pm, residents in Fruitful Vale, Portland, alerted the police after the unidentified male was seen breaking into the building.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen, the robber who was armed with a machete allegedly attacked the police, and was shot and killed during the process.