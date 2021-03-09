Portmore Resident Killed in St Ann Crash

32-year-old Audrey Anderson of Greater Portmore, St Catherine, died from injuries she received in a motor vehicle accident along a section of the Discovery Bay main road, in St Ann, on Monday, March 8.

Reports by the Discovery Bay police are that about 7:45 am, Anderson was driving a Tida motor vehicle along a section of the main road, when she lost control of the vehicle which swerved to the right of the roadway, and collided with a Delta motor car which was traveling in the opposite direction.

The female and the driver of the Delta motor car sustained injuries to their upper body, and were rushed to hospital, where Anderson was pronounced dead.