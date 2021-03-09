Portmore Resident Killed in St Ann Crash

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

32-year-old Audrey Anderson of Greater Portmore, St Catherine, died from injuries she received in a motor vehicle accident along a section of the Discovery Bay main road, in St Ann, on Monday, March 8.

Reports by the Discovery Bay police are that about 7:45 am, Anderson was driving a Tida motor vehicle along a section of the main road, when she lost control of the vehicle which swerved to the right of the roadway, and collided with a Delta motor car which was traveling in the opposite direction.

The female and the driver of the Delta motor car sustained injuries to their upper body, and were rushed to hospital, where Anderson was pronounced dead.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....