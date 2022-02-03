Portmore Man Held with Homemade Gun

The Spanish Town Police have arrested on man in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm on Monday, January 31.

The identity of the accused has been withheld pending further investigations.

Reports by the Spanish Town police are that about 11:30pm, a team of officers were on operation at a premises along Cressa Lane, in Portmore, when they carried out a search and discovered the weapon, a homemade handgun and one 9-mm round was found in a garbage bin, at the premises occupied by the accused.

An investigation is now being carried out in the incident.