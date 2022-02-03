Portmore Man Held with Homemade Gun

The Spanish Town Police have arrested on man in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm on Monday, January 31.

The identity of the accused has been withheld pending further investigations.

Reports by the Spanish Town police are that about 11:30pm, a team of officers were on operation at a premises along Cressa Lane, in Portmore, when they carried out a search and discovered the weapon, a homemade handgun and one 9-mm round was found in a garbage bin, at the premises occupied by the accused.

An investigation is now being carried out in the incident.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com