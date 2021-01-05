Portland Woman Charged for Breaches of the DRMA

Fifty-year-old Carline Miller, a businesswoman of Shanty Town, Berrydale district in Portland was arrested and charged for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) in her community on Sunday, January 03.

Reports from the Port Antonio Police are that Miller was warned for breaching the DRMA and Noise Abatement Act about 7:30 p.m. Shortly after about 11: 35 p.m., the same day, a team of officers was on patrol in the area when they saw about one hundred and fifty persons gathered at the said location.

Miller was subsequently charged and is scheduled to appear before the Portland Parish Court at a later date.