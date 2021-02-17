Portland Robber hit Shop Keeper in the Face with Shovel, Arrested by Police

A man who used a shovel to hit a shopkeeper in the regions of her face, in a bid to escape from her shop after he broke into the building, in Mount Pleasant district, Portland, on Saturday, February 13, has been arrested and charged by the police.

He has been identified as 39-year-old Fedrick Wray, a mason also of Mount Pleasant district, and he has been charged with Shop Breaking, Larceny, and Assault Occasioning Bodily Harm.

Reports by the police are that about 3:30 pm, the shop operator heard a strange sound coming from a section of her shop and went to investigate.

She then came face to face with the robber, who used a shovel to hit her in her face and then ran from the building with items valued at over $5,000.

A report was made to the police after which the female received medical treatment.

The police then carried out an investigation which led to Wray being arrested on Saturday afternoon. He was subsequently charged on Monday.