Portland Police List Persons of Interest

The Portland Police have listed two men as Persons of Interest.

They are:

Derron Johnson, otherwise called ‘Tall Man’, of Wain Road, Port Antonio, Portland.

Twenty-two-year-old Andrew Bennett, otherwise called ‘Bad Hog’, of Boundbrook Road, Port Antonio, Portland.

The police believe Johnson and Bennett can assist with an ongoing investigation into a case of Shop Breaking, Larceny, Shooting with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition that occurred on Friday, September 03 and Saturday, September 04.

These men are asked to report to the Port Antonio Police by 5:00 p.m. on Monday the 6th of September 2021.