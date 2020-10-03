Portland Police Charged Teenage Boy

A team of officers assigned to the Portland Police Division charged a 13-year-

old boy in relation to two separate incidents on Orange River Lane and Hassell Road, both in Port

Antonio in Portland on Wednesday, September 30.

In the first incident, about 7:30 pm., on Tuesday, September 29, the complainant securely locked

his establishment on Orange River Lane, Port Antonio, Portland and went home. Upon his return

the following day he discovered his shop was broken into and several grocery items were stolen.

Hours later, about 12 midnight on Hassell Road in Port Antonio, Portland a woman securely

locked her house and retired to bed. Shortly after she was awaken by a strange sound in the house.

She went to investigate and discovered that her house was broken into and her cellular phone was

stolen.

A report was made to the Police and an investigation launched and the boy was arrested, placed

on an identification parade where he was positively identified. Subsequently, he was charged

withShop- Breaking, Burglary and Larceny following a question and answer session in the

presence of his attorney.

He was placed before the Port Antonio Parish Court and was remanded in custody until Friday,

November 20 when he will reappear to answer to these charges.

His two accomplices are currently being sought by the Police.