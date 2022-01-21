Portland Most Wanted Captured, Female Arrested

A man who is said to be on the most wanted list in the parish of Portland, was apprehended in a joint police military operation carried out in Hope Bay, Portland, on Tuesday, January 18.

He has been identified as Elroy Griffiths, otherwise called ‘Greg’ of a Buff Bay address.

A female companion who was so seen in the company of the most wanted man, was also taken into custody by the police.

Reports are that about 5:00pm, the lawmen carried out an operation at a section of Hope Bay, known as Carnwood.

During the operation, a house was searched and both Griffiths and the female were seen, and were taken into police custody.

The Portland police have indicated that Griffiths was being sought for his alleged involvements in numerous murders, to include the August 20, 2019 murder of a man in Buff Bay.

He was also named as one of the parish’s most wanted man in September of 2021.