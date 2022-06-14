Portland Man Charged with Firearm Related Offences

Thirty-year-old Rushain Gray, otherwise called ‘Perry’, a plumber of Bath Spring, Portland was charged for two counts of Wounding with Intent, Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following an incident in Shrewsbury district in the parish on Saturday, June 04.

Reports are that about 11:00 p.m., the complainants were at an event in the area when Gray attacked them and opened gunfire hitting them several times. The Police were summoned and both men were taken to hospital where they were admitted.

Gray was subsequently charged, however his court date is not yet finalized.