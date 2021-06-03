Porter Murdered in Kingston

The Central Police in Kingston, have commenced a full investigation surrounding the death of a Porter, who was shot by armed men along a section of Rum Lane, in Kingston, on Wednesday, June 2.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Shediane Richards, of a Fleet Street address, also in Kingston.

Reports by the police are that about 10:00 pm, Richards was walking along a section of Rum Lane, when he was pounced upon by armed men and shot multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Richards was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds, and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.