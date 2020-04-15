Port Henderson Road Closed

The police are now advising members of the public that the Port Henderson Road access to the Portmore Toll is now closed.

Motorists are asked to use the Dawkins Drive (Portmore Mall) entrance as the parish of St Catherine was placed under lockdown by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

This new development in the COVID-19 response is due to a spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the parish.

The number of cases jumped from 73 to 105 following the confirmation of 32 positive samples yesterday.

According to the Government 31 of the 32 news cases have been linked to a business processing output entity, with offices located in St Catherine.

The parish now has the highest amount of COVID-19 cases in the island with a total of 36.

The lockdown began at 5:00 am today and will continue for seven days, ending at 5:00 am on April 22.