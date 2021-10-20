Port Authority Expresses Confidence In Cruise Shipping Uptick

The Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) has expressed confidence in increased cruise shipping activities across all cruise ports islandwide, on the heels of receiving four World Travel Awards.

Accepting the awards at a recently held virtual ceremony, President and Chief Executive Officer of the PAJ, Professor the Hon. Gordon Shirley, OJ, expressed his delight at the recognition.

“Although the awards emanated from a period of challenges, we are beginning to see cruise shipping restored to normalcy and bookings are on the increase,” he said.

Jamaica is the recipient of the Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination 2021; Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Port 202: Historic Port of Falmouth; Caribbean’s Leading Home Port 202: Port of Montego Bay, and Caribbean’s Leading Tourism Development Project 202: Historic Naval Dockyard, Port Royal.

Professor Shirley reminded cruise enthusiasts that there is great value to be obtained from an award-winning cruise destination like Jamaica.

The President and CEO also expressed optimism in the expected return on investment in the upcoming season.

“We (the PAJ) are even more hopeful that as a result of the investments the organisation has made in cruise infrastructure this year, the calls for next year’s season will surpass those slated for this year,” he noted.

For his part, Vice President, Cruise Shipping & Marina Operations at the PAJ, William Tatham, indicated that he is pleased with the progress of the PAJ’s cruise restart activities.

“I am confident that we will deliver a safe and rewarding cruise passenger experience in the upcoming season,” he added.

Mr. Tatham also noted that many of the regular ships will return to Jamaica this season, including vessels from Disney Cruise Lines.

He pointed out that the Disney Fantasy is scheduled to call at the historic Falmouth Port in December.

Mr. Tatham attributed numerous calls from the Disney Cruise Lines to a successful meeting with the company’s executives at the recently concluded Seatrade Cruise Global Conference, held in Miami in the United States.

Cruise shipping is one of the PAJ’s core business segments that contribute significantly to the Jamaican economy.