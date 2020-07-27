Port Antonio Has a New Police Station

Police Officers working in Port Antonio, Portland now have a purpose-built

workspace from which to serve the people of the parish.

The rebuilt Port Antonio Police Station was declared officially in a ceremony attended by

Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, Commissioner of Police Major General Antony

Anderson and other dignitaries on Friday, July 24.

Built on the site of the old station on Harbour Street in the parish capital, the new station comes

amidst a major thrust by the Ministry of National Security to improve the working conditions of

Police Officers. The new station is twice the size of the previous structure and has built-in

technological features to support the work of the Police.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson

said, “This is in keeping with the broad strategy of approaching crime and the business of public

safety and creating an environment where people feel safe and comfortable.” He continued, “This

new building will incorporate technologies and provide spaces where people can come and relate

to the police in privacy.”

The rebuilding of the police station was funded by the National Housing Trust.