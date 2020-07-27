Port Antonio Has a New Police Station

Police Officers working in Port Antonio, Portland now have a purpose-built
workspace from which to serve the people of the parish.
The rebuilt Port Antonio Police Station was declared officially in a ceremony attended by
Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, Commissioner of Police Major General Antony
Anderson and other dignitaries on Friday, July 24.
Built on the site of the old station on Harbour Street in the parish capital, the new station comes
amidst a major thrust by the Ministry of National Security to improve the working conditions of
Police Officers. The new station is twice the size of the previous structure and has built-in
technological features to support the work of the Police.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson
said, “This is in keeping with the broad strategy of approaching crime and the business of public
safety and creating an environment where people feel safe and comfortable.” He continued, “This
new building will incorporate technologies and provide spaces where people can come and relate
to the police in privacy.”
The rebuilding of the police station was funded by the National Housing Trust.