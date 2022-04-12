Popular Shop Keeper Murdered in St Elizabeth

The St Elizabeth police are carrying out a probe into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a shop operator in Middlesex community, St Elizabeth on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as 39-year-old Sharick Logan, otherwise called ‘Dosa’ also of Middlesex district.

Reports by the Lacovia police are that about 9:40 pm, residents heard loud explosions coming from a section of the community and summoned them.

On the arrival of the police, the now deceased was discovered lying face down in a pool of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds, in the vicinity of his shop.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.