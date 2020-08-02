Popular Montegonian killed 

Alan Lewin – News Reporter: Montegonians are baffled and shocked by the brutal death of Kirk Grigg more popularly known as ‘Niney’ who was shot and killed in Cornwall Courts, Montego Bay, St James.

‘Niney’ has been described as popular, long-time foundation citizens who originate from the inner-city area of Barnett Lane.

According to reports, on Wednesday night, July 29,  Niney, who is a chef, was heading home when he was attacked and shot multiple times, family members went to investigate and saw him lying on his back with multiple gunshots.

He was assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Niney attended the Barracks Road Primary in the 1970s and was very popular also in the football circles. A few years ago, he left the area but returned to the city.

“Why would they killed a man like this who is an original man at age 55, you have to live in fear now as the crime may come knocking at your doorstep,” said a woman who gave her name only as Gloria.

 

 

