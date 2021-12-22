Popular Montego Bay Sign Artist Almost Killed

Popular Montegonian Sign Artist and Painter Andrae Richards aka “Shawn”, has been in the Cornwall Regional Hospital receiving medical treatment since Monday, December 13, after a near death experience..

It happened minutes to 8 on Monday night when he was on the balcony of a 3 storey building painting. The metal rod that he was using made contact with high tension wires that were above him, which hit him off the building. He was caught by some cables that were below, before workers that were on site rushed to his rescue.

Richards was then rushed to the hospital where he was in serious but stable condition. He received burns to his hands and feet. Doctors are saying it’s a miracle why he’s still alive.