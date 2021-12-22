Popular Montego Bay Sign Artist Almost Killed

Popular Montegonian Sign Artist and Painter Andrae Richards aka “Shawn”, has been in the Cornwall Regional Hospital receiving medical treatment since Monday,  December 13, after a near death experience..

It happened minutes to 8 on Monday night when he was on the balcony of a 3 storey building painting. The metal rod that he was using made contact with high tension wires that were above him, which hit him off the building. He was caught  by some cables that were below, before  workers that were on site rushed to his rescue.

Richards was then rushed to the hospital where he was in serious but stable condition.  He received burns to his hands and feet. Doctors are saying it’s a miracle why he’s still alive.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com