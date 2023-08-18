Popular Montego Bay Businessman, ‘Thug Fashion’ Fatally Shot by Police, in St Andrew

Popular Montego Bay Businessman, ‘Thug Fashion’ Fatally Shot; The Independent Commission of Investigations are probing the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a popular Montego Bay businessman, along Knightsvale drive in St Andrew, on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Orane Wright, a businessman of Rose Gardens, in Belvedere, St Andrew, and operated the Thug Fashion store along Strand Street in downtown Montego Bay, St James.

Thug Fashion store along Strand Street in downtown Montego Bay

Reports are that at about 2:55pm, Wright got involved in a confrontation with the police when he was fatally shot.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators in the parish have indicated that the matter is being investigated by the Independent Commission of Investigations, and the Inspectorate of the Constabulary.

