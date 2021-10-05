Popular Graphic Artist Stabbed to Death in Montego Bay

Fifty-year-old Dane Dennis of Rose Heights in St. James was stabbed to death on Saturday afternoon after an altercation with a close friend.

Mr. Dennis and his friend were engaging in an argument when knives were brought into play. Dennis allegedly attacked his friend first, leaving a cut above his eyebrow. In retaliation, the friend stabbed Dennis in the back as he turned around.

Dennis was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital by residents where he was pronounced dead. The Police have the Sixty-Six-year-old friend in custody. However, the investigation is ongoing.