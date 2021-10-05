Popular Graphic Artist Stabbed to Death in Montego Bay

Popular Graphic Artist Stabbed to Death in Montego Bay
Popular Graphic Artist Stabbed to Death in Montego Bay

Fifty-year-old Dane Dennis of Rose Heights in St. James was stabbed to death on Saturday afternoon after an altercation with a close friend.

Mr. Dennis and his friend were engaging in an argument when knives were brought into play. Dennis allegedly attacked his friend first, leaving a cut above his eyebrow. In retaliation, the friend stabbed Dennis in the back as he turned around.

Dennis was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital by residents where he was pronounced dead. The Police have the Sixty-Six-year-old friend in custody. However, the investigation is ongoing.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com