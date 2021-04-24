Popular Footballer among Three Held, after 7.62 Assault Rifle Found in Granville, St James

MAN CHARGED FOR WOUNDING WITH INTENT
The Granville police have commenced an investigation surrounding the seizure of an assault rifle which was discovered at a premises in Granville, St James, on Thursday, April 22.

Three men, including a popular footballer was held in connection with the seizure.

Reports by the police are that about 3:30 pm, on Thursday, the police carried out an operation at a section of the Granville community, know as Granville Drive.

During the operation, the lawmen searched a premises and stumbled upon a FAL Caliber 7.62 assault rifle, which was found underneath the cellar of a three-bedroom board structured dwelling house.

The three men, including the footballer, was taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

