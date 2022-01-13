Popular Chef Murdered in Norwood, St James

Twenty-one year-old Dimitri Dawson, a popular chef of Bread Lane in Paradise, Norwood, was shot and killed by armed men in Norwood, St James, on Wednesday afternoon, January 12.

Reports by the Montego Hills Police are that about 3:10 pm, on Wednesday, Dawson who is affectionately called ‘Dimi’ was standing outside the Green Dream Hot Spot Bar, along Bread Lane in Norwood, when he was approached by two men who brandished handguns and opened fire hitting him multiple times.

Dawson was rushed to the Cornwall Regional hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The scene was processed by a team from the Area One scene of crime unit.