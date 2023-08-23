Bottom Pen Man Gunned Down outside Island Grill in Montego Bay

Popular Businessman Killed in St Andrew Gun Attack

August 23, 2023

A 60-year-old businessman was shot and killed by armed men along a section of Arthur Wint drive, nearing the Mountain View Avenue intersection in St Andrew, on Tuesday afternoon, August 22.

He has been identified as Dave Mighty, of Top Range in Mountain View, St Andrew address.

Reports are that shortly after 12:00pm, Mighty was driving his motor vehicle along the roadway when he was ambushed by two men travelling on a motorcycle.

The men reportedly brandished handguns, and opened fire at the victim’s vehicle, hitting Mighty multiple times.

He lost control of the vehicle which crashed at the intersection of Mountain View Avenue, and Tucker Avenue, and was later taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

