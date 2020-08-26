Popular businessman killed in Hanover crash

Popular businessman killed in Hanover crash
Alan Lewin- News Reporter: A motor vehicle accident has claimed the life of a popular Hanover businessman.

Dead is 46-year-old McNeil Kerr a businessman of Lookout District,  Hopewell, Hanover. According to reports, Mr Kerr was driving his Silver 2011 Toyota Noah along the Orchard main road in the parish on Tuesday morning, August 25, when he lost control of the vehicle. I

t collided into a utility pole and then into a bridge. He sustained multiple injuries and died on the scene.

A member of the Camp Road community where Kerr lived said he knew Kerr from his days at Bethel Primary School  where he passed his Common Entrance Examination to Herbert Morrison High school.

 

The vehicle in which McNeil Kerr aka Kid died along the Orchard main road in Hanover on Tuesday morning

 

 

