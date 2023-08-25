Popular Bus Conductor Stabbed to Death by His Girlfriend in Kingston

The Hunts Bay Police in a Kingston are probing the circumstances which led to the stabbing death of a popular bus conductor, by his girlfriend, following a dispute at their home in Psalms Avenue in Kingston 11, on Thursday, August 24.

He has been identified as Jason Bennett, otherwise called ‘Baba’, of the same address.

Reports are that about 7:15pm, Bennett and his girlfriend were at home when an argument developed between them.

The argument ascalated into a physical confrontation, resulting in the bus conductor being stabbed in the upper body by the female.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, and the female taken into custody.

