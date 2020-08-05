Popular Actor Johnoy Teams Up With Busy Signal On New Project

Jamaican actor Johnoy Williams is back on the island and is ready to put his acting skills to work. The actor has been overseas for the past two years cementing a name for himself, is working closely with longtime friend Busy Signal for a new music video.

Of course this is not the first time that Johnoy has teamed up With Busy Signal for a project as they have worked together on numerous videos including 100 % featuring Afro B and Stay So where Johnoy has played starring roles.

“Busy signal is a great artiste, great youth; it has always been a pleasure working with him because he is absolutely great at what he does. More than anything I am just grateful to him for giving me these opportunities to do what I do best,” Johnoy Williams expressed.

Johnoy has been a sought-after actor for music videos, advertisements, plays and television series for over 10 years and has garnered universal praise and success for his outstanding performances. His impressive resume includes a show runner on The Ity and Fancy Show, music video starring roles for I-Octane’s Hurt By Friends, and Stephen Marley’s Rockstone, which features Capleton and Sizzla.

Now that he has established a name for himself his aim now is to help new acts in the game by pointing them in the right direction and introducing them to the spotlight.

“My intention is to really help some of these young actors and build them .At this point artiste are putting a lot more work in their music video, because the videos are taking the tracks to the next level, I want to bring some of the young actors to the forefront to get some of these acting positions,” Williams said.

The actor who has been signed to Maximum entertainment for the past year says he will continue to do what he loves and at the same time work tirelessly to create an avenue for young talents.