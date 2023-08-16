Pope Paul Charged with Murder in St James

The St James police have arrested and charged a farmer with murder, following an incident which occurred in George’s Valley, St James, on Friday, August 11.
He has been identified as 31-year-old Jason Jarrett, otherwise called ‘Pope Paul’, also of George’s Valley, and he has been charged with the murder of 66-year-old Hector Woolery, a plumber of the same community.
Reports by the Maroon Town police are that about 4:00pm, Jarrett and Woolery got involved in an argument, which escalated into a physical confrontation.
During the confrontation, Woolery used a piece of wood and hit Jarrett, and he in turn used a knife to stab Woolery to his chest.
The wounded man was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead, and Jarrett taken into custody by the police.
He was subsequently charged on Tuesday, August 15.