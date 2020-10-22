Pope Francis supports civil union for homosexuals

Pope Francis has said homosexuals have a right to have a family and their rights should be legally protected in civil unions.

The Pope’s position was stated in a personal documentary done on him and released at a film festival in Rome Wednesday. The position is likely to anger Catholics and especially conservatives in that denomination

The Pontiff said” Homosexual people have a right to be in a family. They are children of God,” the Pope said in the interview.

He said a civil union law should cover their rights.

