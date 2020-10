The lead single from Popcaan’s latest project Fixtape, “Twist and Turn” has entered the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart at number 50.

It is his first entry on that chart.

Twist and Turn, which features Canadian acts Drake and PartyNextDoor, makes moves on Billboard’s Rhythmic Songs chart, jiumping from 37 to 32.

Popcaan is the third Jamaican within the last 12 months to feature on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

Toast by Koffee reached 47 in September 2019, while in May 2020 Skip Marley’s Slow Down featuring H.E.R rose to six.