International Dancehall Artiste Popcaan will be featured on the 2K Beats soundtrack for the NBA 2K21 game.

The Entertainer’s single Promise, from his album Vanquish, will be included on the soundtrack.

The news was shared via the game’s social media accounts .

Other artistes included in the 15-song soundtrack are Lil Bab, JUICE WRLD, Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J and Post Malone.

NBA 2K21 was released to all major gaming consoles in September.