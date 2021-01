Dancehall artiste Popcaan is reportedly set to launch a cannabis tea line called ‘Unruly’.

The artiste made the announcement on his Instagram page last evening.

Though no release date was shared, Popcaan posted an image of the product which will contain 10 tea bags per satchel.

Other artistes who have made similar moves in the past year are Spice, who launched her clothing line, and Shenseea, who started her lash line.