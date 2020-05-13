Popcaan To Release New Mixtape This Month, Apologizes To Fans Hurt By Haircut

Unruly dancehall artiste Popcaan is backing up his new look with some new music from a mixtape to be released this month.

He made the announcement using Instagram, earlier today, May 12th, where he posted a short message: “#outside new mixtape this month!!! #murdamurda.” The post was made alongside three photos of him sporting his new bald headed look, on a Jamaican beach.

In another post which was put up a few hours before, the Numbers Don’t Lie deejay jokingly apologizes to fans who felt hurt about him cutting his hair. One fan had some strong feelings about the Unruly Boss’ new look, which he screenshot and posted along with the sorry-not-sorry apology.

On his Instagram story today, he also posted video from his appointment with the barbershop.

Popcaan had disappeared from the social media site for an entire month before he resurfaced sporting his new hairstyle, a move that evidently did not sit well with many of his female fans. He captioned the funny apology post: “love you too darling. to my fans that i hurt i’m sowwie .”

Not much is known about this anticipated mixtape but fans will no doubt be excited to hear what he’s been working on. In April this year, a new song featuring Drake and Popcaan, was teased by Drake who put a short audio clip on his Instagram live. It’s not sure where the track might appear. It could be on Drake’s sixth upcoming album or maybe on this mixtape by Popcaan.

In the short clip which shows Drake, previewing the music in studio he can be heard using his familiar crooning sound before Popcaan jumps on with his own distinctive voice saying: “That’s all I need.”

Popcaan’s last mixtape, Vanquish, which he released December last year on Drake’s OVO Sound, was very successful.

Most of the fan comments so far are in support of the new music but a lot of them are still focused on Popcaan’s new look.

This fan was clearly excited and said: “New mixtape unruly fixtape ,” while this fan was a bit more focused on the artiste’s hairstyle: “Where did all your hair go,” and this fan who was in support of the new hairstyle said: “Doh take dem on baby, the low hair look good! Nothing wrong with a lil switch up.”

Since the mixtape is expected within the month, the suspense of what will appear on it shouldn’t be too overbearing for fans to handle.

