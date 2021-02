Dancehall Artiste Popcaan said he is constructing a facility in St. Thomas for his Unruly Cannabis Tea.

Set to launch on March 1, the cannabis tea is a partnership between Unruly and Nassential Farm, Nassential’s CEO is Dr Julius Garvey, son of the late Marcus Garvey.

Popcaan says the product will be available for the global market.

Popcaan said the facility will be an attraction for tourists and will include both indoor greenhouse and outdoor plantation.