Popcaan Teases New Song Titled ‘Buzz’ On Instagram

Popcaan’s new look hasn’t slowed him down, and his musical prowess remains untouchable as he teased some scorching music via his Instagram.

The track he featured is called Buzz, and it seems to focus on his recent haircut.

In the short video clip, he revealed some of the lyrics. “Gyal, dem seh mi trim have a buzz, gyal dem seh mi trim have a buzz,” he sings while performing some questionable dance moves that looked more like Kung Fu. He teased the track yesterday, Friday, May 23, and captioned the post: “outside pan eeh Friday..!!! watch all yo!! #876GAD.” Watch it below.

Popcaan disappeared from Instagram for about a month before returning with a completely new look. When he reappeared on the social media platform, he had cut off his signature hair and was completely bald.

When he returned, the Unruly Boss announced that he would be releasing a new mixtape during this month.

Last week he revealed, through an IG Live, that he was also working on music, with fellow St. Thomas artiste, Skillibeng. It seems he’s keeping himself busy in the studio as Jamaica continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

As with most of his posts nowadays, his female fans teased and shared their love for the artiste. This fan seemed to be into his weird dance moves: “Myy Mann Danciingggg Have A Buzz” and this other female fan who said: “babe with the moves.”

Others just seemed happy to hear that their favorite artiste was back in the mix like this fan who commented: “It have ah buzz fi true.”

The post has been viewed over 330 000 times, which is an indicator of the type of support that he can bank on when he does release Buzz and the rest of his mixtape later this month.

Source: Dancehallmag