Popcaan strikes Gold with GOOD TIMES single ft. Young Thug

Dancehall artiste Popcaan has secured his first RIAA Gold certification.

The entertainer’s hit single, ‘I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)’ released in 2015, was certified Gold on March 3 by the Recording Industry Association of America RIAA.

The track which also features American rapper Young Thug, is the third single from English producer Jamie xx’s debut studio album, In Colour.

With 19 million views on YouTube for the official music video, the single received its Gold certification after selling 500,000 units.

The song peaked at number 115 on the UK Singles Chart and number 90 on the Australian ARIA Charts. It grew in popularity over the years and was given a major boost when it appeared on the soundtrack for the video games, ‘NBA Live 16’, ‘NBA 2K17’ and for Kobe Bryant’s MyCareer spot.

Meanwhile, on the heels of his much-talked-about performance at Beres Hammond’s ‘Love From A Distance’ virtual concert, Popcaan will be teaming up again with the Reggae legend for the release of a new single and music video, ‘God is Love’.

‘God Is Love’ will be officially released this Friday.