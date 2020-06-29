Popcaan Shares ‘Words Of Wisdom,’ Says He Doesn’t Need ‘Friends Like These’

Dancehall artiste Popcaan calls out the fake friends in his new single Friends Like These. The official audio released on the artiste’s VEVO and YouTube pages yesterday, June 26th under his label Unruly Entertainment.

It seems like the musician is ever surrounded by shady individuals that portray themselves as friends. This is not the first time we’ve heard a tune like this from Poppy. Silence, Dream, Firm and Strong and Inviolable for example, all talk about ‘bad mind’ people wanting to see him suffer and fail.

The deejay is back singing the same tune again, he starts the song by saying human beings are so poisonous that they take your life with such ease; “With friends like these, who need enemies/ mi life dem a try set up, mi know the pagans nuh like see mi up.”

He then goes on to verse a scenario of the betrayal of a confidant that chats him behind his back, corrupting his good name. Forgiveness looks dim, “Try know seh corruption cyaa wash off wid lime.” Imagine, this is a ‘friend’ Poppy says that he has helped in the past, but caught red-handed he turns around and act blind.

Popcaan definitely doesn’t need friends like those when he has fans like these –more than 120k YouTube views in less than 24 hours with over 1.5k praising comments. Let’s not forget his 1.1 million YT subscribers, 2.1 million Instagram followers, and the list goes on. The support for Poppy is deafening, so much so that he can easily block out all the hate that’s clearly coming through his circle of ‘friends’.

Always the positive shepherd, The Family deejay is never swerved by negativity; he posted part two of his ‘Words of Wisdom’ on his IG page just today before promoting the new track.

Titled ‘Abundant Life, Popcaan,’ he says life is the greatest and no matter how much people fight against you, they will never thrive.

In a prayer, he continues, “Cut and clear all demon and devil. Give thanks to the Most High for the up, rising in a di mawning beside mi empress. Thanks for life and di blessing … protect us from danger, these plagues and pestilence of these times.”

Watch the full Words of Wisdom Part II below.

Listen to his new track, Friends Like These here –

